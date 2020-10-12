Investigators are expected to get advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on what charges, if any, should be laid against two officers who have been detained following a $250,000 robbery which allegedly took place during a “roadblock” in Cocorite.
The men were detained on Thursday, and have been aiding investigators in their enquiry. The officers—an acting corporal and a constable—were questioned by senior officers on the use of a police vehicle in the alleged incident which took place on October 3.
The victim, who is a courier attached to the Rattan’s chain of clothing outlets, reported he was transporting cash, estimated at more than $200,000, which represented sales from at least two Rattan’s outlets.
The courier told police he was proceeding along the Western Main Road near Cocorite, when he was stopped in a “roadblock” by two “uniformed officers”.
The men tied the driver’s hands and told him it was a precautionary measure, as they had information that illegal items were being transported.
The victim complied with the officers’ requests. However, when he was secured, the suspects then robbed the man of the cash in the vehicle.
The two men then fled the scene – one man in the police vehicle, and the other in a private car. The victim was able to untie himself and make a report to officers of the Cocorite Police Station. PC Phipps is investigating.