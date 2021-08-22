Two police officers have been charged with corruptly obtaining and soliciting various sums of money to expedite the processing of firearm applications.
Special Reserve Police Constable Lyndon Bishop, who is attached to the Human Resource Branch, and Police Constable Chris Tirbanie, who is attached to the Chaguanas Police Station, will appear virtually before a Port-of-Spain Magistrate on Monday.
Officers of the Financial Investigations Branch (FIB) under the general supervision of Acting Senior Supt Wendel Lucas, conducted enquiries into a report involving alleged corrupt activities which occurred at the Firearms Section of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service during the period of October 2020 and April 2021.
Following the conclusion of the investigations, officers had an audience with Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard SC on Saturday.
Based on the evidence, the DPP gave instructions to charge the two police officers with the following offences:
Lyndon Bishop (formerly of the Firearms Section)
One count of Misbehaving in Public office together with Chris Tirbanie to wit corruptly obtained the sum of TT $30,000 to expedite the processing of an application for a Firearm Users Licence.
One count of Misbehaving in Public office to wit corruptly soliciting the sum of TT $30,000 to expedite the processing of an application for a Firearm Users' Licence.
One count of Misbehaving in Public office to wit corruptly obtaining the sum of TT $30,000 to expedite the processing of an application for a Firearm Users' Licence.
One count of Misbehaving in Public office to wit corruptly soliciting the sum of TT $40,000 to expedite the processing of an application for a Firearm Users' Licence.
Chris Turbanie
One count of Misbehaving in Public office to wit corruptly soliciting the sum of TT $30,000 to expedite the processing of an application for a Firearm Users' Licence.
One count of Misbehaving in Public office together with Lyndon Bishop to wit corruptly obtaining the sum of TT $30,000 to expedite the processing of an application for a Firearm Users' Licence.
Woman Inspector Joseph also supervised the investigations.