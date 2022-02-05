Two police officers arrested and charged with selling a crashed car from the compound of the Chaguanas Police Station, were granted bail yesterday by a Justice of the Peace.
WPC Joann Jadoo, 52, and Constable Andrew Sookram, 27, were both last attached to the Chaguanas Police Station.
Jadoo was granted $125,000 bail to cover two charges of Misbehaviour in Public Office and Corruptly Obtaining Money. Sookram, who was jointly charged with for Misbehaviour in Public Office, was granted $100,000 bail by a Justice of the Peace.
Both police officers are expected to appear virtually before a Chaguanas Magistrate on April 6.
They were charged by PC Moore and WPC Sampson, of the Professional Standards Bureau.
According to police reports, on November 2, 2021, two police officers allegedly negotiated for the sale of a Nissan Sylphy motor vehicle that was lodged at the Chaguanas Police Station and was involved in a road traffic accident. They subsequently met the prospective buyer who later paid the sum of $10,000 to the police officers and the vehicle was later handed over to him.
In another matter, PSB detectives were told that on that same day, a woman was involved in a road traffic accident and her vehicle was later wrecked to the Chaguanas Police Station.
She was told that she had to pay a wrecking fee to convey the motor vehicle to the Chaguanas Police Station. She allegedly paid the money to the police officer, however, it was subsequently discovered that the money was not paid to the wrecking service. Following two exercises this week, the suspects were arrested and jointly charged by PSB officers for the offence of Misbehaviour in Public Office contrary to Common Law, while Jadoo was charged for Corruptly Obtaining the sum of $600 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.