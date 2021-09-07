The Ministry of Health wishes to clarify information in the public domain concerning the vaccination status of confirmed COVID-19 Delta cases.
The public is advised that of the 6 confirmed COVID-19 Delta cases, 4 were unvaccinated and 2 were considered fully vaccinated. As per existing quarantine protocols, all persons provided negative PCR tests (which were taken 72-hours prior to arrival).
The 4 unvaccinated cases were placed in state supervised quarantine immediately upon arrival to Trinidad, according to the national Quarantine Protocols for Passengers Entering Trinidad and Tobago. The 2 fully vaccinated individuals would have been placed in isolation as soon as the positive COVID-19 test result was received (prior to confirmation of the COVID-19 Delta Variant of Concern).
The patients are placed in isolation until they met the enhanced discharge criteria for persons with COVID-19 Variants of Concern.This protocol includes the isolation and testing of the positive case and quarantining and testing of all known contacts. The persons continue to be under the close surveillance of the relevant County Medical Officer of Health.
The public is also advised that, while sequencing for variants of concern can take 2 to 3 weeks, the required protocols are immediately put in place for all positive COVID-19 cases with the relevant travel history, including the 2 fully vaccinated Delta variant cases.
We take the opportunity to remind all members of the public that, if they experience any of the symptoms of COVID-19, that they should present to the nearest health facility for testing. This is especially true for those who have returned from travel within a two-week timeframe.