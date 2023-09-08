HTML div
Caroni double murder

double murder: A police officer takes information from a crime scene investigator at the scene where two men with gunshot wounds were found yesterday, approximately a quarter-mile into farmland off the Caroni South Bank Road.
Two men were found in Caroni yesterday after­noon with gunshot wounds; and while one of the men was rushed to hospital where he died, the other was pronounced dead on the scene.
 
They remained unidentified up to last night.
 
Police said that around 3 p.m., officers of the Caroni Police Station received a report from some farmers who had stumbled upon the two men approximately a quarter-mile into a large tract of farmland off the Caroni South Bank Road.
 
The land is accessed via a dirt track obliquely opposite the Econo Guest House, Kelly Village, Caroni.
 
Police said the hands and feet of both men had been bound, and they had been shot in the back of their heads.
 
Police said the farmers realised one of the men was still alive, but barely, and they called for an ambulance.
 
He was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sci­ences Complex, Mt Hope, where he was pro­nounced dead on arrival.
 
The body of the other man, which remained on the scene, was later examined by officers of the Crime Scene Unit and the Homicide Bureau.

