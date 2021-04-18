A teenage driver and his front seat passenger were killed on Sunday morning, when it crashed into a fence and burst into flames near Westmoorings.
Two other occupants are in critical condition at hospital.
The men were heard screaming for help inside the burning vehicle by passersby.
But the flames were too intense, the Express was told.
Police said the men were travelling in a blue Hyundai Elantra car a high speed in a westerly direction along the Western Main Road, Westmoorings, at around 4.50am.
On reaching the Westmoorings Bridge, police said, the driver lost control and hit a fence post causing the vehicle to spin out of control.
The vehicle then ignited, trapping them inside.
Fire officers responded and extinguished the blaze before getting to the victims.
Driver Jorrel Williams, 19, of Belleron Street, Point Cumana, and 20-year-old Justin Haynes were pronounced dead at the scene.
Two others, Isiah Luke and a man identified as Toy, are in critical condition at hospital.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said he was saddened by news of a fatal accident in his constituency.
In a Facebook post, Rowley said persons were burnt to death in a vehicle in Westmoorings.
He wrote, "Trying hard to cope with the many challenges as they come. Just heard of an accident in my constituency where persons were burnt to death in a motor vehicle. May we all be given the strength to carry each burden that we are called upon to bear. My thoughts go out to the affected families and communities in this time of great sadness."
An eyewitness described the scene on Sunday.
He said, "The cries of a woman crying and screaming is still being heard at this time such an eerie and haunting sound this Sunday morning. The thing is the accident happened at 4:30am and the emergency respond vehicles took really long to get on the scene to assist the victims."
The area was cordoned off and traffic was diverted to Cocorite.
The scene was still being cleared at 7.30am.