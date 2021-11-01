Commuters using the East/West corridor will from today pay increased maxi taxi fares of $2 on nearly all “Route Two” red band destinations.
Route Two Maxi Taxi Association president Linus Phillip told the Express yesterday it is hoped that passengers will cooperate with the new fare structure, which he again defended as “unavoidable” amidst rising living and working costs.
However, Phillip also called on member drivers to be patient and clear with the public by having their authorised fare increase notices posted inside their vehicles.
He asked that passengers with questions ask their drivers and that drivers be accommodating.
Phillip said while efforts have been made to keep “short drops” to $5, due to changes in the routes, some rides may cost $6.
Phillip said the Association’s members tried to maintain $5 short drops as an economic relief effort to those with children in school.
“Passengers may find that some drops which were previously $5 are now $6,” Phillip said. “Please make a query of the driver if you have any such questions.”
Port of Spain to any part of Arima will now cost $10, as well as the reverse, and the $2 increase applies from any recognised boundary to another in terms of maxi-taxi routes.
The fare increase was initially for October 11 but was postponed.
Phillip had said previously that the changes to the fare structure had been made “with a heavy heart”, but that Route Two drivers were being severely impacted financially.
In addition to rising costs of living, he said maintaining a vehicle was costing more.
Maxi taxi and taxi drivers around the country again suffered losses this year with lockdowns on movement and retail business as the Government tried to keep Covid-19 infections down.
Today’s new prices along the Priority Bus Route follow an increase on October 11 in the PoS/Chaguanas taxi fare, from $11 to $15.