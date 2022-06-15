TWO female security guards on duty at the Persto Praesto Youth Camp in Freeport fell victim to armed criminals during a midnight attack on Monday.
One of the women was shot four times in her left leg, and the other was grazed on her buttocks.
A police report stated that the women were on duty at the youth camp at La Cuesa Road when they observed two people clad in dark clothing and ski masks walking along the roadway.
As they approached the compound of the youth camp, the two people called out to the victims.
Moments later, gunshots rang out, then the shooters ran off.
The women were taken to the Couva District Health Facility.
Crime Scene Investigators processed the scene and recovered several spent ammunition casings.
PCs Nathoo, Morgan and Dass visited the scene, persons interviewed and obtained certain information.
They also visited both victims at the Couva Health Facility.
The victim who was shot multiple times was transferred for further treatment at the San Fernando General Hospital.
The other victim was treated and discharged.
Police have not yet established a motive for the incident.
Officers of the Couva CID are continuing investigations.