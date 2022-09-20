A daring heist left two security officers and four suspected bandits dead in La Romaine yesterday.
The security officers were among a team of three from Allied Security Limited who had picked up sales money at Pennywise in La Romaine when they were ambushed by the armed robbers.
The security officers were exiting the store’s compound in a 4x4 pickup when around 5 p.m. the bandits who were waiting in a car park opposite the store sprayed multiple rounds of gunfire at the security van.
One security officer was killed at the scene, and one at San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH).
A primary school child was also grazed on the face by a bullet during the rapid gunfire.
He was also treated at SFGH.
About an hour after the deadly heist, police information led a contingent of officers to a crime hotspot at Jones Street in La Romaine, where they confronted the suspects.
Police said four men were killed in an exchange of gunfire.
A fifth suspect is in custody. A sixth suspect is being hunted.
Up to last night, it was not revealed by police if any of the sales money stolen was recovered by police.
The names of the deceased were not disclosed by police last night.
It was at around 5 p.m. when the security officers were leaving the compound in a white 4x4 pickup when the armed men emerged from a Nissan Tiida that was parked in a car park opposite the Pennywise store.
The shooters discharged multiple rounds of gunfire that echoed across the neighbouring residential areas in Bel Air and Gulf View.
They grabbed the cash and escaped on South Trunk Road.
Within moments of the heist, the store’s management locked and secured the building, with shoppers and staff inside as they awaited the arrival of police officers.
Police officers of the San Fernando CID, Southern Division Task Force and other units responded within minutes and took the injured to San Fernando General Hospital.
Shortly after the police arrived and secured the premises, shoppers and staff left the compound.
Head of the Southern Police Division Snr Supt Richard Smith confirmed to the media that four of the suspected bandits were killed by police inside a house at Pond Street during a shootout.
Smith said the bandits abandoned their initial getaway car along M2 Ring Road and robbed a passing motorist of his vehicle.
That car was later found abandoned and police were able to locate the suspects who fled into a house at Pond Street.
Rogues and vagabonds
A mother of one who looked on at the crime scene grieved for the deceased security guards’ families.
“People leave home to earn an honest living and then are pounced on by people of unscrupulous character. How can it be so easy for them to do something like this? What do you tell wives and children about this? These persons were trying to bring food to the table for their families, but then they leave us in the most violent manner. This is too close to home for me. We need to rid the community of these rogues and vagabonds,” she said.
Another resident advocated for a return to martial law.
“It is time for the police and the army to do what they are supposed to do. Martial law is the only way to deal with it. The politicians across the board need to get the support of the population for martial law and deal with this situation,” he said. And Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce president Kiran Singh, who was at the crime scene, lamented the deaths of the security officers by those who had no respect for law or lives.
Singh said: “We cannot say that San Fernando is safe anymore. These men show up in broad daylight on a Monday afternoon with guns waiting to kill. The kind of weapons gave the effect of fireworks. People thought that people were setting off fireworks in the middle of the afternoon and ran for cover. What will happen tomorrow? Thankfully the police arrived shortly afterwards. The youths who commit these crimes have no respect for lives and liberty. This is a place where mothers and children–the vulnerable in society–visit often. It is a very sad day for us all.”
Three AR-15 rifles recovered
Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob in an interview with TV6 news on Monday night, described the police action in the fatal shooting of four suspected armed
robbers who killed two security guards and critically injured another in a robbery heist outside Pennywise Plaza in La Romaine.
Following the deadly confrontation between the security guards and at five firearm-toting criminals, officers of the Southern Division responded quickly to the crime scene and tracked the movements of the suspects.
The Express was told that the suspects escaped the crime scene in a Nissan Sylphy outside Pennywise Plaza by exiting onto the South Trunk Road.
Minutes later, the vehicle entered the M2 Ring Road in Debe, where the getaway vehicle was abandoned, and a motorist was robbed of a Nissan X-trail.
The suspected criminals attempted to make a getaway in stolen vehicle when the police tracked their location and pursued them back into La Romaine.
Jacob told TV6 news, “The police responded. Through our grid system, they coordinated, tracked the vehicle, followed the vehicle. The men abandoned the vehicle, robbed someone else of their vehicle. The police continued in hot pursuit and there was a shootout with the police. They entered a house in La Romaine and the gunfight continued. At the end of it, four of the assailants were killed by the police.”
Jacob said that three AR-15 firearms and one pistol were recovered.