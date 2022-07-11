GUNFIRE rang out on Monday night in Harmony Hall in Gasparillo where two men were killed.
At around 7.30 p.m. PCs Soogrim and Phagoo responded to a report of a shooting at First Street.
The responding officers found two men with multiple gunshot wounds, lying motionless on the roadway.
Near the men was a black Nissan Tiida hatchback with the rear windshield and the right-side front and rear glass windows shattered.
Police officers do not yet know the identities of the deceased.
Officers of the Gasparillo police station and detectives of the Homicide Bureau of Region III have responded.