Two men were arrested and a quantity of firearms and ammunition seized during an anti-crime exercise conducted around 5.10 am on Wednesday in the Central Division.
Acting on intelligence, members of the Central Division Anti-gang Unit executed a search warrant for firearms and ammunition at an apartment located at Lutchman Gardens, Cunupia.
The officers discovered and seized one Smith and Wesson M & P AR-15 automatic rifle, one AR-15 upper receiver, one AR-15 stock, three AR-15 magazines, three glock magazines, one .380 magazine, an assortment of firearm components, an assortment of ammunition and a quantity of cash.