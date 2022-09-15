Two children, aged three and six, were among six persons injured when gunmen opened fire at mourners at a wake in Sangre Grande last night.
The incident took place at about 10.30 p.m. along Damarie Hill.
Police said that a group of persons were at the wake when a vehicle pulled up outside the house.
One man exited the car with a rifle and pointed it at one of the mourners.
However, the ensuing damage resulted in six persons - including the two children - being shot.
The gunman then returned to the vehicle and drove off.
The injured parties were all taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital, where they remained up to this morning.
Last month, acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob explained to the Express that due to the type of weaponry that criminal elements were using, it was becoming more and more likely that innocent persons could become victims.
“Always be aware of your surroundings, where you are, and the persons you are interacting and engaging with. I say this because most communities and citizens are fully aware of the individuals involved in criminal activities in their districts. Even if it’s something as simple as selling or purchasing drugs. Persons need to be careful, even if it’s their friends or family members. In fact probably more so.
“Because while you may have no issues with other persons, or confrontations with criminal elements, the same may not be necessarily said about these persons you are interacting with. And those individuals may be targets of more serious criminal elements, and given the type of and power of weaponry being utilized by criminal elements these days, such as AR15s, M16s, and other types of semi automatic and even fully automatic weapons, these guns fire at such high speeds of rates, and these gunmen often lose control, so much so that innocent persons may sadly fall victim and be hurt when such persons are sought out.,” Jacob said.