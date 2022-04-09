TWO people were killed in separate road collisions early on Saturday morning.
In the first incident, a woman was killed in collision along the Uriah Butler Highway, then an hour later, a man was killed in a collision at Valencia.
The first victim was identified as Janelle Armstrong, 43, of Cardinal Crescent, Edinburgh 500.
Police said Armstrong was a passenger of a vehicle that hit another vehicle then crashed into an electricity pole.
A police report said that Armstrong was sitting in the front seat of a grey Ford Ranger driven by a man also of Cardinal Crescent, with a woman sitting in the rear seat.
The Ford Ranger vehicle was proceeding north along the Uriah Butler Highway when at around 1 a.m. when in the vicinity of Guayamare Village, the van came into contact with another vehicle, make and registration number unknown.
The Ford Ranger lost control and collided with an electricity pole.
Police said Armstrong died at the scene of the crash.
Fire officers led by FSSO Mondoo used the ‘jaws of life’ hydraulic tool to cut through the wrecked vehicle for the injured victims.
They were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where they were hospitalised.
The body was removed to the EWMSC mortuary for an autopsy.
Cpl Basraj, PCs Besai and Heeraman of the Chaguanas Police Station as well as Central Division Crime Scene Investigators responded.
Cpl Basraj is continuing investigations.
In a separate incident, a Wallerfield man was killed while driving along the Valencia stretch.
The deceased was identified as Daniel Williams, of Jacob Hill.
A police report said that Williams was driving a silver Nissan Wingroad wagon with a female passenger.
He was proceeding west along the Valencia stretch when at around 2.15 a.m. when in the vicinity of the roundabout at the bypass, he lost control of the vehicle.
The vehicle flipped several times then crash landed on its hood.
Insp Ragbir, PC Louis and other police officers of the Valencia Police Post responded and observed Williams partially out of the vehicle and unresponsive.
The female passenger was taken by ambulance to the Sangre Grande Hospital.
Williams was pronounced dead at the scene by a district medical officer, who examined the body and ordered it removed for an autopsy.