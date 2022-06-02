THIRTY years’ hard labour was the sentence imposed on two men by a High Court judge after they pleaded guilty to the stabbing death of a Sangre Grande taxi driver in 2010.
However, because of deductions in the sentence stemming from their guilty plea and the time they had already served in prison awaiting trial, the two will have to serve just about six more years before being released.
The sentences were imposed by Justice Kathy Ann Waterman-Latchoo on Timothy Mohammed and Miguel Missirie on Tuesday after the State agreed to have them plead guilty under the felony murder principle.
They were both charged with the June 5, 2010, murder of Abraham “Dex” Augustine after hiring him to take them to Salybia.
After passing sentence on Tuesday, the judge urged them to refrain from living lives of crime whenever they are released from prison.
“I don’t want you committing as much as a littering offence,” stated the judge.
The case for the prosecution was that around midnight on June 5, Augustine and another PH taxi driver were on the Vega de Oropouche stand, in front of Sangre Grande Magistrates’ Court, when Mohammed and Missirie asked the second driver to transport them to Salybia for $50, but he refused.
They then approached Augustine, who accepted the job.
As the men entered the car, there was also a passenger in the front seat. She later gave a statement to police stating she became afraid and suspicious of the men’s actions while they were in the car.
They were singing loudly and one of them had a jersey covering his face. The woman said she struck up a conversation with the driver and asked to borrow his cellphone. She then typed a message on the phone asking Augustine if he knew the men and he said he did not.
She said she later got out of the car near the high school and one of the men went to sit in the front seat. Seconds later, the woman said she saw the other driver who was earlier parked on the taxi stand and flagged him down.
She said she told the driver to follow Augustine’s car since she believed the men were about to rob him.
The driver agreed to follow Augustine’s vehicle.
Stabbed in back
Early the next morning, Augustine’s bloodied body was discovered lying on the side of the roadway by a family of four who were returning to the Salybia beach resort.
The father took his family to the resort and then got two security guards to accompany him to the spot where they had seen the body. The police were contacted and Augustine was taken to Sangre Grande Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Mohammed was arrested five days later and admitted to killing Augustine. According to the State, he informed police he had stabbed Augustine twice in the back before pushing his car over a precipice.
He also said sometime after stabbing Augustine he told a group of men at a bar he had killed Augustine “for fun”.
One of the men at the bar turned out to be Augustine’s brother. This was the conversation that eventually led to Mohammed’s arrest.
Missirie also confessed to killing Augustine but said he only wanted to rob him of the car, but when he began to fight, he and Mohammed stabbed him and took the music deck from the car.
An autopsy by pathologist Dr Estlyn McDonald-Burris revealed Augustine died of internal chest injuries and haemorrhaging due to multiple stab wounds.
His car was recovered some 40 feet down a precipice a mile into the Heights of Guanapo, Arima.
Mohammed was represented by attorneys Ravi Rajah and Kameika Peters, while Nicholas Rampersadsingh and Aleena Ramjag represented Missirie.
The State was represented by Veona Neal-Munroe.