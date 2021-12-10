TWO Rio Claro men were swept out to sea at Blanchisseuse yesterday.
The missing men were identified as Richard Ramlochan, 29, and Ishmael Mohammed, 22, both of Bucket Corner Old Road.
A police report said that around 2.50 p.m., Ramlochan, Mohammed and Aaron Mohammed, 23, were fishing along the shore at Damien Bay, when they went into the water.
They got into difficulties because of strong currents, but Aaron Mohammed was able to swim back to shore.
Ramlochan and Mohammed were swept out to sea and disappeared beneath the waves.
Police were told they were among a group staying at JTZ Villas at Paria Main Road, Blanchisseuse.
Blanchisseuse police were contacted, and Sgt Hosein and a party of officers responded.
The officers made checks along the coastline for the missing men.
Other agencies were contacted for further assistance.