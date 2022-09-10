The two men killed along with Phillip “The Boss” Boodram during a shootout with police near Couva on Saturday afternoon, have been identified.
They are Gerard Thorington, of Goodwill Road, Enterprise, and Malick Paul, of Railway Road, Couva.
Police have also provided details as to what happened.
They say that at around 12.30p.m., officers of the Central Division CID, Gang Uni, and Task Force ere working on intelligence, when they tried to stop an Isuzu DMax pick up truck travelling along the Esperanza Rood, Couva.
Officer said the men opened fire, so they fired back in defence.
One occupant ran from the pick up truck.
He was chased by officers and continued shooting. He too was shot by officers.
The three injured men were taken to the Couva District Hospital where they were declared dead.
The area was cordoned off while crime scene investigators collected evidence from the vehicle and the surroundings.
Police say they found a Glock 19, with four live rounds and a magazine. There was no serial number on the gun.
Police also found a Luger pistol with five live rounds and a magazine, and three 5.56 shells on the road near the ick up truck.
Also found was two spent 9mm bushes off Railway Road.
The scene was visited by Acting ASP Ablacksingh, Inspector Bruce, and Sgt John.