Two fishermen have been reported missing after their pirogue was stolen on Monday.
Navindra Garib, aka “Tall Man”, and Sutram Boodoo, aka “Brain”, both members of the Carli Bay Fishing Association, were reported to be on board registered pirogue PCF 1494 when the vessel was stolen in the Gulf of Paria.
According to a news release from Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS), the vessel washed ashore yesterday in Granville, where it was secured by officers attached to Granville Police Station, but the two men were not aboard.
“Our ‘Gulf of Pirates’ is becoming more and more murderous. Our fishers are being murdered at sea,” stated the FFOS release.
“With all the brand-new multi-million-dollar war ships docked at the Coast Guard base, piracy and murder at sea will continue unabated until we have functional radars,” it added.
FFOS and the Carli Bay Fishing Association noted that any vessel that approaches within 600 feet of another boat is considered a dangerous threat and an act of violence.
They warned fishermen to be on guard and be prepared to flee at any moment.