With the killings of two men in Chaguanas and Caroni on Saturday night as well as the death of a pensioner following a vicious attack on Friday, Trinidad and Tobago’s murder toll has crossed the 300 mark.
This is the fastest rate the toll has reached this figure in the past five years.
It has led citizens and security experts to speculate that the final murder toll may surpass that of 2022’s 605 recorded murders.
The victims from Saturday’s incidents were identified as Imran Khan, 40, and Neyon Harvey, 22.
Both men were killed within an hour of each other in separate incidents in Caroni and Enterprise.
The Express was told that Khan was fatally shot at about 10.23 p.m. on Saturday outside River View Bar at South Caroni Bank Road.
He was liming with friends when they were approached by a group of men.
The men confronted Khan, following which gunshots were heard.
The suspects fled the scene on foot.
Khan was found bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds.
No one else was injured.
The police and paramedics were notified and a team of officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations as well as the Central Division led by Insp Stewart, Sgt Deo and PC Mathura responded.
Khan died at the location.
Crime scene investigators recovered nine spent shells, one projectile and one bullet fragment from the scene of the shooting.
While investigators were on the scene, they were informed of another shooting, this time at Mandela Drive, Chrissie Terrace in Enterprise.
At about 11.08 p.m. residents of the area heard gunshots.
Upon investigating, they found Harvey lying in a drain bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken out of the drain and placed on the road.
The police and paramedics were notified but Harvey died on the scene before their arrival.
Crime scene investigators seized nine spent 5.56mm shells and 20 nine mm shells at the scene of the shooting.
The motive behind both incidents is believed to be drug-related, police said.
Khan’s relatives told the Express yesterday that they were shocked when they heard he had been killed.
They also disputed police reports that the killing may be drug-related.
They said he had an 18-year-old son and always worked hard to provide for his child and for his parents.
They said he would usually be inside his home by 6 p.m. every day.
However, over the last two weeks, he had begun liming with friends at the same bar where he was killed.
“We don’t know what happened (Saturday) night. It’s not like he had any altercations or feuds with anyone that we know of. So, we are taking this very hard. And he is either the fifth or sixth person from Rabindranath Trace to be killed this year. So, to me, it seems like people are targeting some residents in the area. I don’t know why. But outside just not safe anymore. It’s best that people just stay in their homes at night and lock the doors until the police can get a handle on this crime thing,” a relative who did not want to be identified said.
Take the fight to criminals, improve detection rates
Speaking with the Express yesterday, regional security expert Garvin Heerah said criminals had no respect for the law.
“They are falsely believing that they are in control. Therefore National Security cannot afford to support this ideology by inaction, but rather counter it with firm action. Take the fight to the criminal and get serious in the hunt.
There is no one, no unit, no approach, no statement, and no voice that is striking fear into the hearts of these criminals. My advice is adopt a posture that would strike fear and follow this up with some serious well-executed strikes,” Heerah said.
Last year, criminologist Dr Randy Seepersad projected that the annual murder toll could climb to 710 by 2030 if action is not taken to treat with societal issues and other causes of crime in this country.
The forecast, called the ARIMA Model, is based on trend analysis and computer model projections by Seepersad, based on statistics acquired from the T&T Police Service’s (TTPS) Crime and Problem Analysis Branch (CAPA) for 1990 to 2019 to predict values up to 2030.
Seepersad, co-ordinator of the Criminology Unit at The University of the West Indies, said from his research, he was able to utilise trend analysis and computer modelling to predict crime rates for the country.
Within margins of error, the data showed that crime was on the increase.
The models gave values for various crimes up to 2030.
The ARIMA Model has forecast 601 murders for 2023.
The upper limit of this model indicates that the country could see up to 807 murders reported, with the lower limit figure of 395 murders
Speaking with the Express yesterday, Seepersad also commented on the performance of the Police Service and Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher.
“Mrs Harewood-Christopher has only held the office since February. So the length of time that she has been there is relatively short and it would be understandable that, despite any initiatives or strategies she would have put in place, there would not be a visible dent in crime as it currently stands. One has to understand what we are experiencing right now comes from things that the Police Service by itself is not responsible for. The root causes and processes responsible for our crime levels are not the Police Service’s fault. It stems from social issues and the various ministries of the State and its agencies need to get more proactive and engaged. Get young persons away from crime before they adopt deviant behaviours,’ Seepersad said.
“That said, there are things they can do that are within the remit of their organisation which can be treated with. Things like improving the detection rate would be one of the key things that I would point out. Yes, there are currently 300 murders and that number is climbing, but the police cannot be everywhere at once. They cannot see everything. But if they focus on detection rates, one would see a ripple effect over time. That would signal that crime does not pay and the likelihood of getting caught is a good one. And from that, you would see turnarounds, including public confidence and persons wanting to work with the police and come forward now. If they can pull that off, even incrementally, over time, it would amount to a reduction in the number of murders we see annually,” he said.