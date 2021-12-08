A REWARD of $500,000 has been offered for information that leads to the arrest of the perpetrators of the killings of prison officers Trevor Serrette and Nigel Jones.
In declaring that the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service will leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators of the killings to justice, Deputy Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob made the announcement yesterday at a media briefing with Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds and Commissioner of Prisons Dennis Pulchan, held at the Police Administration Building in San Fernando.
Jacob said investigations into the killings were a collaborative effort, with a team of officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Forensic Department, technological units, as well as officers in the Prison Service.
Jacob said of the nine people detained last week in the murder enquiry, eight were released.
“The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is aware of how these officers were dedicated to their duties and made sacrifices that officers in all protective services normally carry out themselves to ensure the safety and security of citizens of T&T. The TTPS has collaborated with Ministry of National Security to offer a reward for anyone who can provide information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects involved in these crimes. An award of $500,000 will be offered for any information that leads to the successful arrest of these perpetrators. We are appealing to the citizenry who have information that will lead to the apprehension of these offenders to please come forward,” said Jacob.
He assured that the information would be handled with the highest level of confidentiality.
“The TTPS will do all that is necessary to bring these perpetrators to justice. We have reached a particular stage of the investigation, but whatever information can be provided that can assist us, we are looking forward to persons coming forward. Very soon we will be issuing a significant release as it relates to this and how the process will be conducted in relation to this reward. We look forward to the support of the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago,” Jacob added.
‘Serious business’
Hinds noted that the Prison Service had to deal with this criminality inside and outside of the prison.
He said that the attacks were intended to “break down the effectiveness of law enforcement to do its work. It is a very serious business. In fact, in some places, people consider this quintessential terrorist activity because terrorists do what they do, sometimes for political and other reasons, to interrupt the smooth operations of the State and to interfere with your peace, safety and security. As a result, a long time ago we took the decision that we must apply all the State resources in dealing with this,” said the Minister.
Hinds called on all law enforcement officers to bring “all of their training to bear” and be alert at all times.
“It is unfortunate because it interferes with your rights and freedoms. This is why we say it is an attack on the democracy of the country because Mr Jones was carrying his daughter on a shopping exercise when the criminals intervened,” he said.
Hinds assured that the Prison Service, Police Service and Defence Force and all its operatives are “on high watch and alert, conscious of all the activities”.
He said there was recruitment of almost 280 prison officers and 500 Defence Force members this year.
“Everyone wants justice, this society wants justice, the Prison Service wants justice, the family wants justice. That four-year-old girl...innocent (referring to Jones’ daughter), wants justice. But justice for us is in accordance with the laws of Trinidad and Tobago, the Constitution and the moral and ethical standards that we must live by,” he said.
Pulchan disclosed that since he took up the mantle in the Commissioner of Prisons post on January 28, various groups were formed to search any member who enters the Prison Service institutions, and this has resulted in the arrest of 18 officers found with contraband.
He admitted there was a problem with drones that drop off contraband items within the prisons.
“That is one problem that we are grappling with and I guess solutions are on its way because we are working with other agencies to resolve this issue,” said Pulchan.
“We have instances where we have caught drones, examined them and found evidence that can almost lead to an arrest. We have found cellphones carried in packages by drones. Sometimes they flew out of windows. Not every time they can detect them. We do not have detection devices in place. That is one of the shortfalls that we are currently negotiating to get geo-fencing in place to deal with this problem. Yes, shots are being called from the prison, in particular one part of the Maximum Security Prison.”
What we have been doing is conducting daily searches, checkpoints at various points of the prison, have a unit that is designed to search and seize items. But like in all jurisdictions over the world, this is a problem that all prisons are grappling with – the illegal communication devices and communications that are done by inmates,” he said.
Hinds pointed out that it was a criminal offence to engage in any unlawful communication with a prisoner or someone in prison custody.
“A few days ago, there was an interview on a radio station with someone purporting to have called from the prison. That was a criminal offence. The Government’s policy recognising how dangerous it is for officers to be making communication available to prisoners who can call shots on the outside, understanding the seriousness of this as a matter of Government’s policy imposes on the police and Prison Service to keep the jail free of that kind of thing,” he said.