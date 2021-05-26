Two Mayaro men were fined a total of $15,500 for the offence of consuming alcohol in a public place during a State of Emergency.
Ryan Omalo, 44, was fined $10,000, and Ronaldo Merrick, 22, was fined $5,500, when they appeared in virtual hearings before the Senior Magistrate Ava Vandenburg-Bailey at the Mayaro Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
Failure to pay the fines they will serve six months hard labour.
The men, both of Bergorat Trace, were arrested during a roving road check exercise conducted in Mayaro on Tuesday.
Police said that around 2.30pm, two men were seen drinking on the roadway from a glass bottle marked ‘Forres Park Puncheon Rum’ at Begorat Trace.
The men were informed of the offence and arrested and charged with consuming alcohol in public during a State of Emergency.
The exercise was coordinated by Ag Sgt Mohammed, supervised by Ag Cpl Flores and included officers of the Mayaro CID and Task Force.