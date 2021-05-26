Ryan Omalo

Two Mayaro men were fined a total of $15,500 for the offence of consuming alcohol in a public place during a State of Emergency. 

Ryan Omalo, 44, was fined $10,000, and Ronaldo Merrick, 22, was fined $5,500, when they appeared in virtual hearings before the Senior Magistrate Ava Vandenburg-Bailey at the Mayaro Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. 

Failure to pay the fines they will serve six months hard labour. 

Ronaldo Merrick

The men, both of Bergorat Trace, were arrested during a roving road check exercise conducted in Mayaro on Tuesday.

Police said that around 2.30pm, two men were seen drinking on the roadway from a glass bottle marked ‘Forres Park Puncheon Rum’ at Begorat Trace.

The men were informed of the offence and arrested and charged with consuming alcohol in public during a State of Emergency.

The exercise was coordinated by Ag Sgt Mohammed, supervised by Ag Cpl Flores and included officers of the Mayaro CID and Task Force. 

