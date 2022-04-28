A Couva man who was aspiring to be a member of the protective services was one of two men shot and killed on Tuesday evening.
Malik Harper, 24, of Aniesa Street, was hoping to join the Prison Service and working towards his goal, his family said.
Harper, and another man of a neighbouring community—John Outram, of Mary Street—were shot several times. They died at hospital.
Harper’s father, Troy Harper, 50, said his son was innocently killed and wanted justice for his son.
“It was an innocent man (Harper) that got put down. I hope I get justice for that. My son just now started to live. He was 24 years of age. They took the life out of my child just so. Whoever it is, brother, your day is coming. In time you will meet the father and He will deal with that. I am not a hunter. I am not a killer. I am leaving this in the hands of God. I will get justice through Jesus Christ,” the father told the media yesterday.
Harper’s sister, Shanyka Sennon, said her brother, was not the target of the gunfire, but was a casualty of the attack on someone else.
The father lamented that criminal activities were out of control in the country, and that his and many families were mourning the loss of loved ones.
“Everything has gone haywire. It is out of control. The place is not governed properly. The crime situation is the worst thing. I am not saying that because it happened to my child but there are other people who are experiencing the same thing almost every day”, he said.
The shooting incident occurred in the yard of a house and auto garage at Aniesa Street, located opposite to Harper’s home.
On Tuesday afternoon, Harper was watching a movie with Sennon and her husband when he told them he would return soon, and walked across to the garage where a group of men were liming.
At around 6.30 p.m., a man with a firearm was seen at the side of the house and garage, and moments later gunfire rang out.
Harper was hit two times to the chest, and Outram was also struck several times.
Family heartbroken
Sennon said when she and her husband heard the gunfire they took cover in the home.
Minutes later, they walked outside and saw her brother bleeding on the ground.
They called for an ambulance, but thought it was taking too long to arrive, so they placed her brother in their vehicle and headed to the Couva District Health Facility.
Couva police officers took Outram to the hospital.
“Malik was not the target. We did not have a problem with the company he kept. Everybody in the street lives like one. It is not a neighbourhood where people are fighting. We never expected something like this to happen”, she said.
Sennon recalled that her brother was still conscious when she went to him.
“He was just moaning. I was talking to him. We put him in the van. We took him to the hospital and the doctors tried everything but he did not wake up. He got two shots to the upper chest. Everyone is saying that the other guy is who the person came for. He was just a casualty of the events. I think two other people got grazed,” the sister said.
Sennon said that she and her family were heartbroken.
“I do not know how to feel. I do not know how to react. It is very heart-breaking that my brother had to fall victim to this. I would have never seen this coming”, she said.
The Express attempted to reach out to the Outram family for comment, but did not get any response.
Officers of the Homicide Bureau of Region III also responded and are continuing investigations.