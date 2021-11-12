TWO men were ambushed, shot and killed in Arima on Wednesday during what police described as a gang-related attack.
Police said around 7.45 p.m. Twyler Peterson, 31, who lived off Blanchisseuse Road, and Brandon De Leon, 28, of Wattley Circular, Mt Pleasant, Arima, were liming near an abandoned house in Mt Pleasant, when they were ambushed and shot. Two gunmen were seen fleeing from the house, police said.
Police said Peterson got up and ran a short distance before collapsing on the road, while De Leon died on the spot. Officers of the Arima CID, Region Two Homicide Bureau and Crime Scene Unit visited the scene.
The Express also spoke with Peterson’s relatives at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, yesterday but they did not want their names mentioned. “As far as we knew, we did not expect something like this to happen,” said a woman. She claimed not to have known the other man.
She said that on Wednesday, Peterson was helping one of his neighbours build the roof of his house and, after they were finished, they walked across to an abandoned house in Mt Pleasant, where they were having drinks, following which they were ambushed. She said neither she nor their other relatives could determine why someone wanted to kill the two men. The murder toll stood at 364 up to last night, while the toll on this date last year was, 351.
Meanwhile, the father of a 29-year-old man who had been shot last week Wednesday has called for justice after the man died at hospital on Monday.
The Express met the father of Dillon Mustapha at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, yesterday where the post-mortem examination done on his son’s body concluded he died due to multiple gunshots.
Police said around 7.30 p.m. on November 3, as Mustapha walked along Cumuto Main Road, he was approached by a man who shot him several times about the body and then ran off.
Officers from the Cumuto Police Station who were on patrol found Mustapha and took him to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where he was initially stabilised, but on Monday night he died. Mustapha’s father, who did not want his full name used, said his son had been threatened by some men who operated a drug block in the area and warned him not to pass near their block.
“The doctors at hospital told me they shot him in his lung, while another shot grazed his head. But what I will say is that my son never had this coming. He was known in the neighbourhood as ‘Smiley’, and for work he did little odds and ends and so on,” he said.