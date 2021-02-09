Two men have confessed to being involved in abducting and robbing Andrea Bharatt.
They have however denied being involved in kidnapping and blamed each other for masterminding the crime.
One told police he did not rape her.
That one, serial rape/kidnap accused Joel Balcon, is dead.
The three other suspects are alive, in good health and in police custody.
Under interrogation by officers shortly after his arrest, one suspect said all he did was withdraw $5,000 using the bank card given to him by Balcon.
But when Balcon was arrested, he claimed he was merely the driver of the fake taxi in which Bharatt had the misfortune of entering the afternoon of January 29, at the Arima Taxi Stand.
Calling the name of one of the suspects in confessing, Balcon said that man was in the “taxi” and was the one who committed the robbery.
Balcon said when that man revealed himself as a criminal to Bharatt, she tried to fight.
She bit or cuffed that man in the face, Balcon told police. But then she accepted her fate, and gave them her possessions - cell phone, watch and bank card.
She just wanted to go home, said Balcon.
Bharatt never did go home.
Her body was found a week later off the Aripo Road, clad in underwear and blouse.
When questioned, Balcon said Bharatt’s hands were bound with tie wrap, her head forced down behind the driver’s side seat and she was taken to Arouca where she was handed over to a person he named as “Son Son”.
At the time Balcon spoke to the police (he was arrested January 31), he spoke confidently, giving an alibi which he said could prove that he had not kidnapped and kept Bharatt, or spoken with her father and threatened him.
He also implicated another person, Andrew “Solo” Morris, the man who owned a car that one suspect was paying him for.
Balcon said Morris had called him the day after Bharatt’s disappearance and told him he (Morris) knew they had money from a robbery since the Bharatt case was being reported on social media.
Morris was arrested at his home on January 31, and died at hospital days later. Relatives say he was beaten to death. Police say he was sickly and fell from a chair.
The death of Balcon and Morris are being investigated by the Police Complaints Authority.
WHAT THE SUSPECT SAID
The suspect in custody said on the afternoon Bharatt was robbed, he was at the Arima Taxi Stand when Balcon pulled up and he entered Balcon’s vehicle, a white Nissan Versa. He said two girls entered the car. One dropped at Cleaver Woods.
He said he dropped off at Sherwood Park. He said Balcon drove up the road and when he came back, he handed him a bank card, and gave him the personal identification number (PIN) for the card. He said he was told to go to the bank and withdraw $5,000. He said Bharatt was in the back seat. Asked how she looked, he said, “She was looking like she get robbed.”
The suspect said he withdrew the money and brought it for Balcon who gave him $2,200. He said he gave Balcon the bank card and left. He said he never took Bharatt into any house and that the only reason he knew Balcon, was from an introduction through Andrew “Solo” Morris.
WHAT BALCON SAID
Balcon went by names that include Devon Charles, Joel Ottley and the nickname Fabu, short for “fabulous”.
He gave police a different story.
He said he was on the taxi stand in his Nissan Versa which carried an old “H” plate that he had slapped on. The car, he said, was owned by someone else. He said Bharatt and another ‘girl’ got into the back seat. It was around 5p.m, he said, and Bharatt was sitting behind him. The suspect now in custody sat in the front passenger seat. When the other “girl” dropped off, the suspect climbed into the back seat and said it was a robbery.
Balcon then claimed he drove to Arouca ‘by the savannah’ and waited outside a house until they got the order to bring her in. He said he took Bharatt from his car and to the house. He said the people who owned the Nissan Versa wanted their car back so he called his sister who followed him to the homeowner’s residence when he left the car.
He said he kept the bank card, hoping that if the bank “didn’t cut it” he could withdraw more money the following day (Saturday). On Saturday, he said that “Solo” called to tell him about a ransom being demanded for Bharatt.
Balcon said he was not involved since he didn’t even have Bharatt’s phone, because the suspect had taken it. He said he called the suspect and told him to let the girl go. The suspect denied having Bharatt, said Balcon.
Balcon told police he did make a $5,000 withdrawal using Bharatt’s card, at Republic Bank, San Juan, the night after she was robbed.
And on the day of the robbery, the suspect used the card at a bank at Trincity.
WHAT DID YOU DO WITH ANDREA?
Balcon was asked if he had sexually assaulted Bharatt. He said he didn’t even touch her and was no killer.
Asked if Bharatt was injured, Balcon said she cuff or bit the suspect , but quieted down and told them to just take her money. He said she was not beaten, and was cooperating since she just wanted to go home. He said black tie straps were used to bound her hands and she was not blindfolded, just pushed down behind the seat.
Balcon’s condition deteriorated after being questioning.
Police say he sustained injuries in an escape attempt and ended up in the ICU of the Mt Hope Hospital with brain and spinal injuries. He slipped into a coma, and died on Monday afternoon.
At the time of his death, Balcon, who was charged with 70 crimes including five rapes, four kidnapping, robberies, larceny and assault, was out on bail on more than 40 charges.
Balcon, of Oropouche Road, Sangre Grande, was also being investigated in the disappearance and suspected murder of 17-year-old Teri Gomez in Arima 13 years ago.
The suspect and a female companion are among three people being questioned.