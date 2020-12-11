Two people have been taken to hospital as a result of the explosion on the compound of National Petroleum (NP) in Port of Spain today.
In a statement, NP said that at 12:54pm today, there was an explosion on the southern side of the Tank Farm area of NP’s Sea Lots, Port-of-Spain, Head Office.
"At this time, we can confirm that an explosion took place while a Contractor was on site extracting residual product from a storage tank as part of a routine repair exercise at the NP, POS facility. We can confirm that there are no casualties at this time and that two persons who were affected by the explosion, have been taken to the hospital to receive emergency care. "
In keeping with established HSSE procedural guidelines, the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Services were immediately contacted and fire tenders from the Wrightson Road, division were immediately dispatched to the scene.
NP said the situation is fully under control as the fire is now contained.
"NP employs a robust maintenance system, and we are working to determine the cause of the incident as we remain in contact with authorities at the scene. The safety of our employees and the communities in which NP operates remains the Company’s top priority at this point and we will be providing further updates as they become available. "
NP said operations remain unaffected "and that we continue to supply the country with a continuous and reliable supply of fuel. "