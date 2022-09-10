There was a mass shooting in Malick shortly before nightfall Saturday.
Five people were shot and two are dead.
It happened at around 5.55p.m at the corner of 6th Avenue and 10th Street West, Upper Malick, Barataria.
A group of friends were liming roadside when a car pulled up, two men stepped out and began firing.
Five were shot and taken to hospital.
Victim Anthony Seargent died on arrival.
Kunta Andrews, 39, was dead by 6.40p.m.
Anthony St Vincent, 49, is in stable condition.
Also listed in stable condition are Raquel Andrews and Kamine Naitram.