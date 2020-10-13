A man has been granted $20,000 bail charged with breaching a protection order and striking a woman in the belly after grabbing her face and neck.
Robert George, 34, of Cumana Depot Road, Cumana, Toco, was arrested on Saturday.
On February 13, the woman applied and obtained a protection order against Robert George. The order prohibited him from engaging in, or threatening to engage in any act of domestic violence towards her including verbal and physical abuse for a period of two years.
On September 23, the woman was at home with her children and George when an argument ensued where it was alleged he grabbed her by her face and neck then dealt her a blow to her belly.
She made a report to Sangre Grande Police Station on October 4 and the matter was transferred to the Gender Based Violence Unit (GBVU).
WPC Narine was detailed to conduct enquiries. She met and interviewed the woman who produced a protection order obtained at the Sangre Grande Magistrates’ Court on February 13.
The woman revealed that she did not make a report of the incident to the police earlier, as she was hopeful that the relationship would have improved. She also identified several marks on her face, neck and left upper arm which she stated she allegedly received at the hands of the defendant when he assaulted her on September 23.
Based on information received, WPC Narine went to Mosque Road where she met George. He was arrested and taken to the Toco Police Station where he was formerly charged for the breach of a protection order and assault by beating.
He appeared virtually before Magistrate Erica Baptiste– Ramkissoon at the Sangre Grande Magistrates’ Court, where he was granted bail with a surety in the sum of $20,000 on the condition that he not have contact with the woman. The matter will next be heard on November 9.