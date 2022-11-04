While 20,200 seats were provided by Caribbean Airlines (CAL) between October 24 and October 31, from Trinidad to Tobago, only 14,426 were used.
There was a call from Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and business stakeholders, to increase the flights leading up to Tobago Carnival, which was celebrated last weekend.
In breaking down the figures in a news release yesterday, CAL said 10,020 seats were provided on 139 flights from Trinidad to Tobago, and 7,187 passengers occupied the seats.
The airline noted there were 140 flights from Tobago to Trinidad during the same period, with 7,239 passengers taking advantage of the 10,180 seats available.
CAL said the airline operated five international non-stop flights from Barbados, Miami and New York with a capacity of 686 seats to Tobago.
The inter-island ferry also provided its statistics, via a news release, and said between October 26 and November 1, a total of 16,287 seats were provided on the Buccoo Reef, APT James and T&T Spirit ferries.
It said the total number of trips made over this period was 49, with ten additional trips. The number of vehicles also accommodated was 5,618.