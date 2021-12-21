Since Bernas’ disappearance, Barcelon has been in contact with Destura and other family members, but she said it is difficult not having any information from the authorities on what has happened to her.
$20,000 reward for info on Lyka
Susan Mohammed
Susan Mohammed
A $20,000 reward is being offered by a group of friends of missing Filipino national Lyka Yvette Bernas for reliable information on her.
Today marks ten days since Bernas disappeared and her friend and flatmate, Kevyn Barcelon, and other friends in Trinidad are hoping someone will say something about what happened to her.
Barcelon pleaded with the authorities not to “drop the ball” on the case and appealed to them to use their expert resources that could lead them to her.
Barcelon, who is also a Filipino national, told the Express in a telephone interview: “I continue to do everything I can but there is only so much posting I can do on social media and we are looking for her, but we need the agencies to do more.”
Bernas, 29, who has been residing in Belmont, has been missing since December 11.
She is believed to have left her apartment on Jerningham Avenue to walk a short distance away to a shop but disappeared.
Barcelon said that Bernas does not have many friends in Trinidad and is mainly at home or at work, and she would not leave for a lengthy period without contacting her.
Only Bernas’ house slippers and wallet were missing from her apartment.
Her sister, Jasmin Destura, who spoke with the Express last Thursday from the United Arab Emirates, said that Bernas had left her hometown of Cavite City, Philippines in 2018 for Trinidad, seeking to fulfil her hopes and dreams.
“I am in contact with her family and it is hard for me to keep telling them that there is nothing new, nothing to update on her disappearance,” she sobbed.
“We want to know what has happened to her. Any and everyone who can, please help. If you have the power to help, please do. It has been a week. I do not know what else to do,” the flatmate appealed.
Bernas was described as of light-skinned complexion, slim build and approximately 149 centimetres (four feet nine inches) tall.
Anyone with information can contact 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or any police station.
