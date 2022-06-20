The family of Orville Richards is offering a $20,000 reward for his safe return.
Richards 60, has been missing since June 12.
A relative last week said he left his Mendez Village, Siparia home around 1 p.m. to check a drain recently dug metres away from his house. It was said that Richards was not one to walk away from his home and he would usually use one of his two vehicles to go out.
The father of three who worked as a security guard at the San Fernando High Court and also at the southern magistrates’ courts, retired last March.
The police’s air support unit was last week involved in the search for him along with members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team.
Anyone with information can contact the family at 380-7330 or 460-1915.