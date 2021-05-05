The Ministry of Health says Trinidad and Tobago has recorded 4 deaths in the past 24 hours.
On Tuesday, six deaths were recorded.
On Monday, five deaths were recorded.
Over the past five days, 20 have died.
The Ministry of Health says Trinidad and Tobago has recorded 4 deaths in the past 24 hours.
Planning & Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis has gone on record of stating tha…
The Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) is advising the public of the relocation of the …
Trinidad and Tobago’s parallel healthcare system, established in March of last year to treat…
A Carapichaima gardener who went to collect money for his crop sales has gone missing.
Minster of Rural Development and Local Government, Kazim Hosein, on Wednesday expressed his …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.