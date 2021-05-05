SARS-CoV-2

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (round blue objects), also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes Covid-19, emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab which was isolated from a patient in the US. —Photo: REUTERS

The Ministry of Health says Trinidad and Tobago has recorded 4 deaths in the past 24 hours.

On Tuesday, six deaths were recorded.

On Monday, five deaths were recorded.

Over the past five days, 20 have died.

