A woman and her three-year-old son were shot at their home in Moruga on Thursday night.
Natalia Cooper, 25, died at the Princes Town Area Hospital.
Her son, Cairo Jordan, was transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital.
Investigators believe the gunmen were waiting near Cooper’s home at Third Company Road, Indian Walk.
Cooper returned home at around 8.30pm and was reversing into her garage when gunmen opened fire on her Nissan Tiida car.
Little Cairo was seated in the back seat.
The mother and son were hit, police said, and Cooper lost control of the vehicle.
The car crashed through a concrete wall at the back of the house and stopped.
The gun men escaped.
Neighbours heard the explosions and went to check on Cooper.
She was found bleeding in the driver’s seat. Her son was lying on the back seat with a wound to his leg.
The mother and son were placed in another vehicle and taken to hospital, where Cooper was pronounced dead.
Her son was treated for a wound to the left leg and remains in stable condition at hospital.
The Express visited Cooper’s home on Friday but neighbours were not willing to speak about the incident.
The Express was told that Cooper lived at the house with her two children. The older son was not at home at the time.
Cooper’s body was removed to the Forensic Science Centre.
Investigators are yet to determine a motive for the killing.