Twenty-one people were arrested at a ‘Birthday Zess’ party in Sea Lots early Saturday.
Police said one of arrested is the leader of a female gang in Maraval.
Around 3.50 am, officers busted the party which was to be hosted at a secret location at Pioneer Drive, Sea Lots, by a known priority offender, a police report said.
The police team went to Pioneer Drive where they saw a crowd of approximately 25 gathered on the road.
The crowd scattered upon seeing the marked police vehicles but officers pursued them and arrested 21 people.
They are to be charged with breach of the curfew Regulations, gathering in numbers exceeding five persons, and failing to wear face masks, in contravention of the Public Health Regulations.
An intelligence-led operation targeting five priority offenders was conducted in the Port of Spain Division between the hours of 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Saturday.
The operation was carried out by members of the Port-of-Spain Task Force, Port-of-Spain Gang Unit, Belmont Operations Unit, Special Branch and the K-9 unit.
This exercise was coordinated by ACP Yusuf Gaffar and Snr Supt Terrance Nobbee, spearheaded by W/Supt. Lancaster-Ellis and Supt Kissoonlal, ASP Cumberbatch and Insp Knott, and supervised by Sgt Alexander, Cpl's Huggins and Bristol, and other police officers.
The arrested were taken to the San Juan, Besson Street, Central Police, Woodbrook and Carenage Police Stations.
They were expected be charged this weekend and appear in a virtual hearing at the Port-of-Spain Magistrates' Court next week.
Police also executed warrants at five homes in the Sea Lots area for firearms and ammunition, but nothing Illegal was found.