A woman was found dead in her home in Blue Basin today, with a piece of cloth covering a fatal wound to her head.
Police believe Marva Sutherland was struck on the head with a rock wielded by a man who had known since they were children.
Sutherland, the mother of four, was found by one of her daughters at around 9.30a.m.
Police believe the killing happened not long before the body was discovered.
Her body was "still warm" said her son Andell Sutherland, a funeral home employee.
The suspect, a maxi taxi conductor, was described as Sutherland's companion.
The man was said to have been acting aggressively towards her for several days, because of work related problems.
Marva Sutherland, who had 21 grandchildren, lived at Andrew Trace.
Police are actively searching for the suspect.
She is the third woman to be killed this week in a domestic violence situation.
On Wednesday, Ellen Mohammed was chopped to death at her home in Guayaguayare.
The previous day, Abeo Cdjoe and her 12 year old son were stabbed to death in Penal.