crime tape

POLICE are investigating a daring daylight robbery of almost $211,000 from an insurance agency on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Princes Town at around 1.15 p.m.

A police report said that the victim was at the workplace which was opened for business when two men entered the agency.

One man, armed with a knife, struck the employee on the head, which caused her to fall to the floor.

The two men ransacked the workplace and relieved her of $210,933 which represented sales for a period of two weeks.

The thieves ran off and escaped in an unknown direction.

Cpl Clarence and a party of the Princes Town CID searched the area for suspects, but no one was arrested.

PC Ragoonath is continuing investigations.

