POLICE are investigating a daring daylight robbery of almost $211,000 from an insurance agency on Tuesday.
The incident occurred in Princes Town at around 1.15 p.m.
A police report said that the victim was at the workplace which was opened for business when two men entered the agency.
One man, armed with a knife, struck the employee on the head, which caused her to fall to the floor.
The two men ransacked the workplace and relieved her of $210,933 which represented sales for a period of two weeks.
The thieves ran off and escaped in an unknown direction.
Cpl Clarence and a party of the Princes Town CID searched the area for suspects, but no one was arrested.
PC Ragoonath is continuing investigations.