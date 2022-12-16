PARIA Fuel Trading Company Ltd manager Collin Piper was interrogated for about seven hours yesterday during which he defended his position not to send anyone into the pipeline to rescue the LMCS divers.

He did so in the face of arguments from senior counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj on day ten of the commission of enquiry that there was time and there were resources to save the divers’ lives, but there was a “slow” action on Paria’s part.