THE AGRICULTURE Ministry announced on Friday that Trinidad and Tobago’s hunting season is now open.
The dates are October 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023 while March 2023 is designated for the disposal of all game species/wild meat while hunting is strictly prohibited during that month.
There are some rules that have to be complied with according to the ministry.
1. The period for hunting of the Lizard species, Iguana, ends on December 31 and is prohibited within the municipal boundaries of Port of Spain (Legal notice No. 281 of 2019) and (Regulations (6) (1) (c) and (7) (1A).
2. The hours of hunting in any Forest Reserve are from 5 a.m. until 7.30 p.m. daily (Regulation (7) (1).
3. The mandatory data form attached to the State Game Licences must be correctly completed and returned to the Forestry Division on or before May 31 (Regulation 2 (1) (e) and 2 (3). Failure to comply is an offence which carries a maximum fine of $5,000 (Legal notice No.280 of 2019).
4. Each Hunter is allowed a maximum of three (3) State Game Licences (Regulation 2 (2). The Game animals listed in part I of the Second Schedule that can be hunted are Alligator or Cayman/ Lizard, Agouti, Armadillo (Tattoo), Deer (in Trinidad only), Lappe and Quenk (Pecary or Wild Hog).
5. Please be advised that the Waterfowl season has been revoked therefore the hunting of Animals listed under Part II of the Second Schedule is strictly prohibited (Legal notice No. 280 of 2019).
6. Cage Birds listed in Part III of the Second Schedule that can be hunted are Cravat or Trinidad Euphonia, Parakeet or Green-rumped Parrotlet and Semp or Violaceous Euphonia (Legal notice No. 137 of 2016).
Fines
The ministry also advised that hunters are prohibited from hunting any animal not listed in the Second and Third Schedules of the Conservation of Wild Life Act Chapter 67:01. Section (2).
“Hunters are therefore advised to comply with the wild life laws of Trinidad and Tobago. Any breaches under the Conservation of Wild Life Act Chapter 67:01, carry fines of $1,500 to a maximum of $10,000 dollars (Act 19 of 2018) and any breaches under the Regulations carry fines of $2,000 to a maximum of $5,000 dollars (Legal notice No. 280 of 2019),” said the ministry.
The ministry also addressed the return of mandatory data forms.
Mandatory Data forms are to be returned in Trinidad, on or before 31 May 2023, at the following Forestry Division Offices:
Damrie Hill, Sangre Grande; Long Circular Road, St James; Pleasantville; San Fernando; Rio Claro; Farm Road, St Joseph and the Chaguanas District Revenue Office.
In Tobago mandatory data forms are to be returned in Tobago, on or before May 31, 2023, at the:
Division of Food Security, Natural Resources, the Environment and Sustainable Development, Department of Natural Resources and Forestry and the Milshirv Administrative Complex, corner Milford and Shirvan Road, Tobago.