Twenty-four Venezuelans were detained during a joint exercise by members of the South Western Division Task Force, the Inter-Agency Task Force, and the Special Naval Unit at Bunsee Trace, Penal.
Around 10 pm Monday, the team of officers were conducting an exercise in the South Western Division when they noted a large group of persons who appeared to be of Hispanic origin. The contingent, on seeing the officers, fled in several different directions. The officers gave chase and were able to detain 24 persons - 14 men, seven women, and three infants, all of whom are Venezuelans.
The group was taken to the Siparia Health Facility where they were medically examined, and are being kept at the Siparia Police Station, pending further enquiries.