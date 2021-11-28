THE Covid-19 virus has taken 25 more lives.
Trinidad and Tobago’s Covid-19 death toll now stands at 2,115.
The Ministry of health reported the deaths in yesterday’s clinical update as follows:
13 elderly men
3 elderly women
6 middle-aged men
3 middle-aged women
The ministry said 16 of the deceased patients had multiple comorbidities, including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, kidney disease, asthma, lung disease and a history of strokes.
Five patients had a single comorbidity, namely diabetes, dementia, hypertension or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
Four patients had no known medical condition.
A total of 419 people have lost their lives to the virus this month so far.
The ministry also reported 456 additional positive cases of Covid-19, increasing total cases to 70,136.
This month, 12,807 people have tested positive for the virus.
Of the 10,477 active cases of the virus, 9,304 are in home self-isolation, 543 are hospitalised, 174 are in step-down facilities and 82 are in State quarantine facilities.
The ministry said 94 patients are at Couva Hospital- 20 in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 31 in the high dependency unit (HDU).
Four patients are in Tobago’s Covid-19 ICU.
The total number of recovered patients increased to 57,573 yesterday, as 64 people were discharged from public health facilities and 232 others were released from home self-isolation.
Thus far, 643,361 people have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine (AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Pfizer BioNTech) and 42,728 people have received the single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
A total of 641,799 people are fully vaccinated while 21,611 have been administered an additional primary dose of the vaccine.