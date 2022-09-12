Twenty-five families began their home ownership journeys on Tuesday, with the distribution of land lots for building under the Government’s Aided Self-Help Housing Programme (GASHHP).
Leases for the fully-serviced plots were handed out by the Land Settlement Agency (LSA) at the Chaguanas Community Centre, where Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis said more Government housing is either on train or being planned around the country.
The recipients of the GASHHP land lots would have applied under that programme through the LSA and been deemed eligible, according to the programme’s income and other requirements.
LSA chairman Wayne Inniss advised in his address that 700 people had applied, of which 500 were found eligible to continue and last week’s 25 were chosen from a random draw.
The new homeowners would be receiving their lots at 30 per cent of the market value and would be further guided and aided through the Trinidad and Tobago Mortgage Finance Company (TTMF), which accommodates such owners with rates up to two and five per cent.
The LSA further provides assistance through building plans, although homeowners may also construct their own designs according to the Town and Country Planning Division. Home-owners must build within the stipulated two years or have their lots reclaimed, while the communities are approved for residences only.
Inniss noted that the lots are outfitted with infrastructure for water and electricity and are located in Central and South Trinidad.
He later remarked on the difference that would have been made in the lives of the recipients and their families, having been afforded the opportunity to establish a home at a subsidised cost. The chairman said up to seven housing designs would be made available to the new land owners and they will be guided throughout the process.
He said this also highlighted the Government’s initiatives in non-traditional housing solutions.
More coming
Robinson-Regis said the ministry was hoping to soon have up to 300 more land lots for distribution under the GASHHP.
She praised the programme, noting that it offered people the opportunity to build their own homes, unlike other Government housing programmes.
The minister went on to warn the new land owners that they must build within two years or face forfeiture. She later stated that the LSA’s legal department would be involved in any forfeitures, when asked whether lease holders might have to be compensated if the lots are returned.
Robinson-Regis thanked the new land owners for their patience, stating: “It has not been an easy journey, but it has been worth it.”
She noted that the Government’s housing programmes targeted lower middle and lower income families and said this was a way of “ensuring generational wealth”.
She said the challenge has always been in finding sufficient resources to meet the housing demand, later noting that the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) was building on land that it owned.
She said the Government has recognised that the demand required a greater response and alternative solutions and, while it remains committed, “it will take some time”.
She said the Government was “chipping away” at the housing demand and later stated that some 190,000 applicants for State housing were being reassessed, as some may no longer be interested or may no longer qualify.
Of the 25 lots issued on Tuesday, 15 are located at Factory Road, six at Milton Road, and four at Cashew Gardens.
Robinson-Regis said her Ministry also intended to address the HDC’s 15-year-old Edinburgh Towers project, which has stalled several times.
She said through the LSA, State land for the GASHHP has also been identified at Carlsen Field, Orange Field Road, Waterloo Road, Chin Chin Road in Cunupia and Picton Extension in Diamond Village.
Minister in the Ministry of Housing Adrian Leonce also lauded the home ownership opportunity and said the TTMF’s rate at two and five per cent compared favourably against six to eight per cent offered by most financial institutions.