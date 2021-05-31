Twenty-six people were arrested at a residence in Real Spring, Valsayn, on Sunday for breach of the Public Health regulations.
Among the group, the police found six Venezuelan nationals.
A 38-year-old man at the gathering was also arrested for possession of 0.4 grammes of cocaine.
The group of men and women, ranging in age from 20 to 40, are expected to be formally charged today.
The arrests took place during a roving exercise conducted in St. Joseph between the hours of 7.30 p.m. on Sunday to 1 a.m. on Monday.
The exercise was coordinated by Inspectors Greene and Toorie, supervised by PCs Gangaram and Mahon, and included officers of the St. Joseph Police Station and St. Joseph Criminal Investigations Department (CID).