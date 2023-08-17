At least 27 cases of scorpion stings/envenomation have been recorded within the eastern region over the past four months, according to the Eastern Regional Health Authority (ERHA), a number that it says is not indicative of a spike.
In a news release last week, the Authority noted that four cases had been recorded at Biche Health Centre between May and this month.
The four were among a total of 27 that had occurred across the entirety of Nariva County.
Twelve cases were recorded in May, seven in June, six in July and two in August, said the ERHA.
These additional cases, it added, occurred in both Rio Claro and Mayaro.
Of those four cases of envenomation recorded, it said three were transferred to secondary care at Sangre Grande Hospital for continued monitoring and one patient discharged themselves against medical advice (DAMA).
The other cases were seen and discharged within a 24-hour period since they had no life-threatening after-effects.
The Authority said it was common for residents to encounter scorpions, especially within forested areas such as Nariva/Mayaro and heavily-forested areas like Biche.
The four recorded stings in Biche, it said, were within the normal incidence of cases of this nature.
It added that fatality rates for stings are around 0.9-1.5 per cent, according to studies conducted by The University of the West Indies.
The local venomous species of scorpion, the Tityus Trinitatis, could inflict different degrees of injury based on age and the severity of the sting, said the Authority.
“It is possible to have serious adverse reactions to scorpion venom, hence our institutional protocols which demand monitoring and hospitalisation for such eventualities… More dangerous to children, elderly patients with comorbidities, and persons with hypersensitivity conditions such as severe allergies than relatively healthy individuals,” it explained.