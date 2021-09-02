27 held at house party

Police are once again calling on citizens to adhere to the regulations set out under the Public Health Ordinance.
This reminder comes after 27 people, including 12 women, were detained last night at a house in Bon Air Gardens, Arouca.
The group was held at about 9:45 pm, at a house along Bon Air Circular, in what police suspect to be a 'curfew party'.
When officers arrived they observed the group not practicing any social distancing, nor wearing face masks.
Charges are to be laid by summons, the Express was told.
Police say the 27 were all within the confines of a private home, and there was no evidence yet that they had paid to gain entry, so the group may not face charges relating to not wearing facemasks in a public area.
The operation was coordinated by ACP Belfon, Snr Sup Ramdeen and Supt Powder, spearheaded by W/ASP Powder, Insp Pitt, and Sgt Pamphille, and supervised by Cpl Bedase and PC Romany.