Photo from TTPS social media page. 

Five police officers were promoted from the rank of Sergeant to Inspector and 23 officers from the rank of Corporal to Sergeant on Monday.

As Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher congratulated them, she asked that they “think about what the organisation requires” of them as they fill their new positions, so they can do their part to achieve the commitment she made on behalf of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service to reduce the crime rate by June.

She also reminded the 28 newly-promoted officers of the major leadership role they now play in transforming the culture of the police service to one of service and excellence. “To whom much is given, much is expected,” she said during the promotion exercise held at the Police Administration Building.

Harewood-Christopher further expressed her pride at the significance of the moment, having chaired the interview panel for the promotion, and now, as Commissioner, seeing them advance in their new roles.

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Social and Welfare Association (TTPSSWA), acting ASP Gideon Dickson also reminded the officers that the “organisation expects that they deliver, and deliver with excellence.” He too urged them to use their new roles to influence the culture that exists to ensure a more efficient police service.

Also present at the promotion exercise were DCPs Ramnarine Samaroo and Curtis Simon, Supt Ainsley Nicholls, and Public Information Officer, Insp Michelle Lewis.

