ALMOST three decades after he suffered injuries to one of his eyes while on the job in 1994, a claim brought by a former BWIA flight engineer is yet to be settled in court.
When he was just 39 years old, Tajo Beharry was struck in his eye by a stream of hydraulic fluid from the hydraulic bay where the aircraft used to operate Flight BW981 was kept.
Four years later, in 1998, Beharry, now 67, filed a claim against the airline for compensation arising out of the incident.
Earlier this month, Justice Robin Mohammed dismissed an application by the airline to strike out Beharry’s claim.
In addition, the judge also allowed Beharry to present updated medical reports to assist the court in awarding the proper compensation.
The argument presented by attorneys representing BWIA, which ceased operations in December 2006, was that Beharry’s claim should be struck out since he failed/refused/neglected to prosecute the case.
Therefore, any assessment of damages was statute-barred, and the continuation of the matter would amount to an abuse of process, the attorneys had argued.
But Justice Mohammed shot down the application, saying while Beharry could have done more to prosecute the case, it was difficult to ignore that the matter was simply lost in the chaos of the old judicial system.
What was troubling was that no file existed in the Judiciary by the time the matter landed on his list in 2019, said the judge.
“The delay was not solely the fault of the plaintiff,” Justice Mohammed pointed out.
In 2019, the matter landed on Justice Mohammed’s docket after the Appeal Court remitted the claim to the High Court for the assessment of damages in 2006.
Beharry’s claim for compensation for damages was initially dismissed in 2003, but three years later the Appeal Court ruled in his favour.
At the last hearing, Justice Mohammed stated the old rules system under which the case began was mainly to blame for the delay in the case and, therefore, Beharry could not be the one to take full responsibility by having his claim dismissed.
“Regard must be had to the fact that under the old system, delays like these were the norm; matters went on for decades. This matter is, unfortunately, a remnant or remainder of that system.
“I shudder to remember the delays in the old justice system, but taking all the circumstances of this case into account, I cannot find that the delay was inordinate or inexcusable—at least not under what was the old system of civil justice,” stated the judge.
He said such delays were unlikely to take place today because of the implementation of new civil proceedings rules.
Former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, SC, and attorney Ganesh Saroop are representing Beharry; while the airline is being represented by attorneys Ravindra Nanga and Alana Bissessar.