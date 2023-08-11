Two hundred and eighty pupils have been awarded bursaries under the National Bursaries Programme of the Ministry of Education, to pursue undergraduate studies. These bursaries, an investment of $24,289,179 will cover tuition fees and other allowances for candidates for fiscal 2023/2024.
In 2020, the Ministry implemented the new Scholarships and Bursaries programme which increased the number of opportunities for government funded tertiary education from 400 to 600.
According to Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, “the National Bursary programmme is part of Government’s thrust to provide greater opportunities for our students to access tertiary education. Awarding these 280 National Bursaries demonstrates the government’s continued commitment to ensure our students pursue their educational pursuits, while acquiring the relevant skillsets, which are required for national development.”