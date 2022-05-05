DOING THE HONOURS: Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings, third right, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service (MYDNS), Farook Hosein, right, deputy permanent secretary at the MYDNS Cherryl-Ann Solomon, second left, Point Fortin Mayor Saleema McCree Thomas, third left, Point Fortin MP Kennedy Richards Jnr, second left, and MTS chief executive officer Lennox Rattansingh touch elbows after turning the sod on Tuesday for construction and rehabilitation works at the Chatham Youth Development Apprenticeship Centre. ­—Photo: NIKITA BRAXTON-BENJAMIN