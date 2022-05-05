Steps are being taken to bring the Chatham Youth Camp back to its glory days.
Construction and refurbishment works, expected to cost $28 million, are set to begin in the coming weeks.
It is scheduled to be completed in ten months and the facility will be known as the Chatham Youth Development Apprenticeship Centre.
Speaking during the sod-turning ceremony on Tuesday, Minister of Youth Development and National Service (MYDNS) Foster Cummings said using an evidence-based approach to programme design, there was a review of the previous policy regarding youth development, evaluation of reports from existing programmes, and interviews with past beneficiaries of youth development projects to develop a new youth camp model.
He said that over the year, research and interviews were conducted with past participants and camp directors.
“We were encouraged by the appreciation expressed by past graduates and we listened when many of them suggested that the programmes and camp sites be re-established,” said the minister.
Cummings said he has also met people from all walks of life who told him they are a product of the youth camps.
He added that late soca singer Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart was a former trainee at the Chatham facility.
“We want to develop more young people like Blaxx who can represent our country on the world stage. Thus, we have begun to upgrade our facilities, such as the Youth Development Apprenticeship Centre (YDAC).”
He said that since being at the MYDNS, he has been working with a team to implement change “that brings us to the standards of sustainable development and best practice in youth development work”.
Cummings explained that in 2021, an advisory committee for the YDAC and non-residential youth development centres was appointed under the chairmanship of former education minister Anthony Garcia.
The committee sought to optimise and transform the operations of pre-existing facilities and form new opportunities. This includes having a modernised curriculum, fit-for-purpose facilities and marketing and rebranding strategy.
The curriculum will present courses to prepare the young people to enter the workforce and lucrative careers in administration, entrepreneurship, information technology, health care, hospitality and entertainment.
It will cater for those between the ages of 15 to 25 years old.
Point Fortin Member of Parliament Kennedy Richards Jnr said, in the past, the youth camp supplied the entire south-western peninsula with eggs, pork, chicken and beef and that some of the former camp trainees attained senior managerial positions at Trinmar, Petrotin, Dunlop and T&TEC.
He also said that sporting teams would have performed at a high standard.
Richards said the new facility will bring a high standard of training to the backyards of the people of the south-western peninsula.
The Maintenance Training Security Company Ltd (MTS) will be the project manager. Its chief executive officer Lennox Rattansingh said that work will include construction of a new dormitory to house 125 candidates, a sick bay and laundromat.
There will also be an upgrade of all the structures on the compound, including the security booth, administration buildings and staff compound. This will include mechanical, electrical and plumbing renovations.
Garcia and Point Fortin Mayor Saleema McCree Thomas and former mayor Clyde Paul also attended the function.