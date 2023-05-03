A visit to see his baby boy in Diego Martin cost Zynika Adams his life on Tuesday afternoon.
Police were told that at around 5.25p.m Adams went to Waterwheel Road to see his five-month-old, when two masked men came to the property and shot him in the front yard.
Adams, 23, was taken to the St James Medical Facility where he was pronounced dead.
The examining doctor found 29 bullet wounds.
At the scene police officers retrieved twelve 9mm shells, ten 40-calibre casings, and five other bits of metal.
Police also took possession of the car in which Adams came to the house.
The suspects were not held.