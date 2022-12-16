A man charged with attempted murder was placed on $200,000 bail on Thursday.
Ricardo Jakie, 28 of Vega De Oropouche, Sangre Grande, was also fined $2,000 for assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He was given six months to pay the fine or face three months’ hard labour.
Jakie is expected to re-appear before the Sangre Grande Magistrate on January 11, 2023.
He was charged on December 14 by constable Ramkhalawan of the Sangre Grande Criminal Investigations Department.
According to police reports, at 8.30 a.m. on December 11, a 35-year-old man was at the home of a male suspect who was allegedly armed with a cutlass. The suspect allegedly later dealt the other man a blow to his head with the weapon, causing him to fall to the ground unconscious.
Police officers were contacted and officers of the Eastern Division Emergency Response Patrol responded and took the injured man for medical treatment at hospital.
The suspect was subsequently arrested and taken into police custody, pending enquiries. He was then charged.