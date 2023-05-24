An attorney charged with larceny trick in relation to a land deal, has been placed on $200,000 bail.
Kavita Persad, 37 of Old Factory Road, Piarco was placed on the bail on Tuesday by a justice of the peace. She is due to appear before a San Fernando magistrate on June 6.
On March 6, a man reported to the San Fernando Criminal Investigations Department (CID), that between December 18 and December 23, 2020, he paid $150,000 to an attorney at law, to purchase a piece of land allegedly located at Palmiste, San Fernando. The transaction allegedly occurred at the attorney’s office at Herbert Street, St Clair, Port of Spain. It was later allegedly discovered that there was no land or title to land to be sold.
Enquiries were conducted by officers of the San Fernando CID and spearheaded by acting Cpl Gaffar, under the supervision of Snr Supt Smith, ASP Jaikaran, Insp Phillip and Sgt Bacchus.