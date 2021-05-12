After more than 50 years in service to his community, Dr Maniram Rampaul of Rio Claro passed away on Monday afternoon at the Couva Hospital.
He is one of the country’s 224 victims of the Covid-19 virus thus far.
Rampaul’s death was announced on social media and later confirmed to the Express by family friend and former councillor Hazarie Ramdeen.
Ramdeen told the Express that Rampaul’s death devastated a community he had relentlessly served for decades. An avid Hindu, he said Rampaul would often treat people in the community without cost.
“He is from this region, he is from Ecclesville, he is an honest, decent human being. Him and his wife and his daughter are very good people and he will be missed greatly. When I visited him in his office, he would never take anything from me. He would say, no, you don’t need to give anything. He is the kind of person that would be there for people in need and when someone passed away, he would always be there. He lived his life by the principles of Sathya Sai Baba and you could tell. He will be greatly, greatly missed,” said Ramdeen.
Reports indicate that Rampaul was hospitalised last week after falling ill.
Following the news of his passing, there was an outpouring of condolences on social media by many who testified to his kindness.
“Dr Rampaul was such an amazing doctor. I knew him since childhood and he became a family doctor for my kids. This is just so unfortunate that Covid had to be the reason he is no longer here. Rest in peace to a beautiful soul!” wrote one commenter.
“My deepest condolences to the family of Dr Rampaul...he was one of the best doctors I’ve known since I was a little child and I carried my kids there,” wrote another.
“First I knew him back in the 60s when he opened his office at Deverteuil St, Rio Claro, a great family doctor, will be sadly missed, sincere condolences to the family,” another said.
“One of my childhood doctors, while growing up he never hesitated to hear your problem, he was a very good children’s doctor. We have lost an icon here in Rio Claro. May his Soul Rest In Peace,” was another sentiment expressed.
A remarkable life
In a statement yesterday, Member of Parliament for the constituency Rushton Paray said the area is now “much poorer,” after Rampaul’s passing. He said Rampaul was a pioneering social and community contributor.
“Dr Rampaul lived an illustrious life in the service of the people of Trinidad and Tobago, contributing extensively in the fields of medicine, as president and spiritual leader of the Rio Claro Sai Centre, and as an overall exemplar. He combined professionalism with a great sense of humanity and a caring spirit. He had a positive impact on a generation of people with his tireless devotion and purpose,” he said.
He added that Rampaul, a national Hummingbird medallist, was noted for his compassion and selflessness.
“Dr Rampaul’s remarkable life was expressed in his enduring compassion for everyone with whom he came into contact. He was decorated with the Hummingbird medal for his contribution to the national society. Dr Rampaul was a model citizen, who would be remembered for his selflessness and dedication in the service of his society. May he rest in eternal peace,” said Paray.