Finance Minister Colm Imbert took to social media today to defend his government’s decision to increase the fuel pump price of gasoline, diesel and kerosene from April 19.
The decision, announced in Parliament last week, has been condemned by Opposition politicians, some business groups, and economists, who expect increases in goods and services as a result the fuel hike.
On Twitter, Imbert posted “Increases in the price of gas are never easy to absorb, but it is important to note that the price of gas in T&T is the second lowest out of 13 Caribbean countries in 2022.
And diesel in the USA is currently TT$9.13 per litre, more than twice the price in T&T”.